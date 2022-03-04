Flatbush: Shot Fired By NYPD At Armed Suspect On Avenue J

Shots rang on on Avenue J and East 39 Street in Flatbush, Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 9:00PM, when police attempted to stop two suspects wanted for a crime. One of them displayed a firearm, and an officer opened fire.

One NYPD officer suffered minor injures, and was being taken to the hospital.

An NYPD Chopper was hovering overhead searching for at least one armed suspect.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)