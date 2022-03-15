Tragedy In Israel: Three-Year-Old Passes Away In Fire

A terrible tragedy occurred in Israel on Monday morning when a three-year-old from a Chareidi family passed away after a fire broke out in the family’s four-story building in Petach Tikvah.

Firefighters arrived at the building after receiving a report of a fire at 8:36 a.m. and found two children trapped in their apartment, including the three-year-old who was found unconscious and without a pulse.

The firefighters rescued the children and emergency medical forces administered treatment at the scene. The paramedics performed resuscitation techniques on the three-year-old while evacuating her to the hospital in a mobile ICU unit. Unfortunately, her death was pronounced upon reaching the hospital.

Two police officers suffered smoke inhalation after rescuing the children and had to be evacuated to the hospital along with four other residents, a 7-year-old in moderate condition and a woman, a child, and a baby in light condition.

The police opened an investigation into the causes of the fire.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)