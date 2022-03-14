SHOCK: NY STATE TO YESHIVA PARENTS: CHILDREN DO THINGS OUR WAY, OR PARENTS GO TO JAIL!

The Board of Regents met today and received a presentation from the State Education Department about the new proposed regulations of private schools. YWN already reported that all of the non-Jewish schools in the State will be exempt under the new regulations, leaving only Yeshivas subject to the review and approval of local school districts.
YWN has now learned that at the last minute the State Education Department, led by Commissioner Betty Rosa, slipped in a section to the regulations that threatens jail time for parents who send to a non-complying yeshiva.
The new section is 130.14 and is titled Penalties and Enforcement. “Any violation of the compulsory education requirements contained in Article 65 of the Education Law is subject to the penalties prescribed in Education Law 3233.”
This bureaucratic language is threatening, not harmless. Article 65 refers to the compulsory education requirement that parents send their children to a school that provides substantially equivalent instruction. Education Law 3233 provides that a first offense is punishable by ten days’ imprisonment, and each subsequent offense by imprisonment not to exceed thirty days.
That’s right: These regulations threaten jail time for parents who send to a yeshiva that the local school district deems non-equivalent.
What about parents who continue to send their children to failing public schools? They are applauded and rewarded by the State.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Welcome to the democrat party
Kamala we need you to say it best!
“You get what you elected”
We need not forget that we are still in galus. This is just another reminder from Hashem.
This will stop the plans of the state to close NYS prisons, they will have to renovate to make more space.
Keep voting for DemocRATS (Socialists)! You will get what you deserve for voting stupidly.
So where is Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Religion ??
The leaders of the current Democratic party are really Communist dictators.
I will Never trust a Democratic politician !!!
New Yorkers !!! Protest for your freedom .
Insane! May Hashem bring back TRUMP and Hashem should save us!!
The yeshivas who were not complying are hurting the yeshivas who were complying.
This sounds like the beginning of a modern day Purim story!
What exactly are the requirements of these schools?
“Betty Rosa is the first Latina woman to serve in the position.”
“She has taught graduate level education courses including Education of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Exceptional Children”.
Yup. Good friend of the UNELECTED privileged white female governor Kathy Hochul.
Yeshivahs should start filling law suits demanding equal pay from the state if they need to provide the same level of education. Money talks.
I realize if they give money we will need to accept all applicants. But most applicants would fail the entrance exams. And just because we ask for the funds doesnt mean it will happen but hopefully it will help push them off our case.
FIRST COMPLY WITH MASKS
NEXT COMPLY WITH SO CALLED INEFFECTIVE VACCINES
AND THEN IT WILL BE A GIVEN TO COMPLY WITH EDUCATION OR ANYTHING ELSE SHOVED DOWN YOUR THROATS, WHETHER IT AFFECTS FREEDOM OF RELIGION OR CROSSES ANY LEGAL BARRIERS
1. You must send your child to
public school
2. In lieu of public school you may
send your child to a
private school if it provides a
substantially equal ciriculum.
3. If your child is not enrolled in an
acceptable school you are subject
to penalties.
Why should a parent that sends their child to a school that doesn’t meet the requirements be treated any differently than a parent that doesn’t send their child to school at all?
Send all children to public schools, and flood/inundate their public schools at their expense from our tax monies, and see just how quickly they would do anything to have our kiddies back in our Yeshivos on our terms.
YMSH to all Democrats, leftists, socialists, anyone on that side, and all their enablers.
You people who voted for them are at fault!
No politician is gonna have a family arrested for violating this regulation. The headline is pure hyperbole.
Look at the bright side, at least the NYS jails will be real roomy now that there are no criminals there.
Will these parents also be released in 2 hours with a request to come to court if they so wish?
Since 2019, New York state has also decreed that all children follow the CDC’s inoculation schedule – whether parents believe in vaccine dogma for their children or not – or else home school or school their children out-of-state. Time to appoint others to public positions.
and this all by an unelected governor who by the way is being endorsed by frum left and right.
So in Liberaland if you shoplift daily thousands of dollars, you will never see a jail cell. But if you don’t educate your child their way, off to jail you go!
Minyanim like Landau’s and Shomer Shabbos; round the clock! Tomchei Shabbos and Chasdei Lev will deliver directly to the penitentiary. Satmar Bikur Choilam will be there every day and there will be Maos Chittim and Keren Hashviis appeals every half on on the 1/4 o’clock! This will be even more thrilling than the Covid hotels!
Yes, keep on voting for the filthy treasonous Godless Communist DemonRats and this is what you’ll get.
Parents in some states who protested at school board meetings,the fact that their 8 year olds where being taught in school gender identity or were taught critical race theory,and were told they are evil because they are white. Those parents were labeled by the justice dept.as domestic terrorists.
This is the government we have now ruling this country.
In the coming elections, each and every one of these criminally insane treasonous DemonRats MUST be vomit out by the electorate, if not this country is finished gone kaput
The real discussion up in the air is what Our communities value and refuse to compromise on .
As with all that noise Some compromise is to come
HA HA HA so Ms Betty Rosa is the new Zeresh, the new Cuomo, The new Haman. Every few months there are new faces, new names. Some like Cuomo go out in embarrassment others like Haman go out with their heads up in the air. Either way our enemies have their downfall. We saw during Corona the yeshivos found a way to stay open. This too will pass be”h