SHOCK: NY STATE TO YESHIVA PARENTS: CHILDREN DO THINGS OUR WAY, OR PARENTS GO TO JAIL!

The Board of Regents met today and received a presentation from the State Education Department about the new proposed regulations of private schools. YWN already reported that all of the non-Jewish schools in the State will be exempt under the new regulations, leaving only Yeshivas subject to the review and approval of local school districts.

YWN has now learned that at the last minute the State Education Department, led by Commissioner Betty Rosa, slipped in a section to the regulations that threatens jail time for parents who send to a non-complying yeshiva.

The new section is 130.14 and is titled Penalties and Enforcement. “Any violation of the compulsory education requirements contained in Article 65 of the Education Law is subject to the penalties prescribed in Education Law 3233.”

This bureaucratic language is threatening, not harmless. Article 65 refers to the compulsory education requirement that parents send their children to a school that provides substantially equivalent instruction. Education Law 3233 provides that a first offense is punishable by ten days’ imprisonment, and each subsequent offense by imprisonment not to exceed thirty days.

That’s right: These regulations threaten jail time for parents who send to a yeshiva that the local school district deems non-equivalent.

What about parents who continue to send their children to failing public schools? They are applauded and rewarded by the State.

