LIVE UPDATES FROM LEVAYA OF MARAN SAR HATORAH HAGAON HARAV CHAIM KANIEVSKY ZATZAL

Live updates from the Levaya of the Sar Hatorah, Maran Hagaoan HaRav Chaim Kanievsky ZATZAL will be published here in live time. The Levaya will start at around 12:00PM Israel Time, which is 6:00AM Eastern Time.

Hundreds of buses waiting to take people back from the Levaya.

!אשריכם ישראל People all over Bnei Brak handing out free food and drink to the hundreds of thousands who attended the Levaya

Statement from Magen David Adom: The funeral procession for R’ Chaim Kanievsky, attended by hundreds of thousands of people, ended a short time ago with no serious incidents. Magen David Adom teams who had been on standby since the early hours of the morning along the funeral route and in the cemetery, treated a few dozen patients who fainted, felt weak or had sustained minor injuries. 15 of whom were conveyed to hospitals, including Maaynei Hayeshua, Wolfson, Beilinson, and Sheba Tel Hashomer.

The police left their positions in the cemetery and thousands of people have poured into the area of the Kever. Screaming can be heard as people are being shoved and pushed.

The children and grandchildren were now brought ton the Bais Hakvaros after the kevura.

The Kevura has been complete. The Levaya of the Sar Hatorah has ended. Mekubal HaRav Adas is standing near the Kever leading thousands in the reciting of Selichos, Avinu Malkeinu, and Kabolas Ol Malchus Shaomayim.

The Mita has arrived at the Bais Hakvaros

Crowd already at the Bais Hakvaros

Video of taking the Mita down the stairs

WATCH: The Mita was just placed into the Sar Hatorah’s van to be taken to Kevurah. The front of the home on Rashbam Street was removed overnight, and a staircase was built that the Niftar was carried down on, and placed directly into his van. (Video via Garf.)

The Mita was just placed into the Sar Hatorah’s van to be taken to Kevurah.

Kaddish is being recited by the children.

It was announced that Hagaon HaRav Shaul Kanievsky, son of the Sar Hatorah would be the Rov of the Lederman Shul where the Gdol Hador davened.

Thousands still arriving to Bnei Brak via train

Some photos from the Levaya

The son of the Sar Hatorah, Hagaon HaRav Shlomo Kanievsky is saying a Hesped now

Video of Shema Yisroel Earlier

Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein saying a Hesped

Hagaon HaRav Sholom Cohen the Nasi of the Moetzes Chachmei Hatorah of Shas and Aryeh Der at the Levaya

Hagaon HaRav Shimon Badani at the Levaya

The Sephardic Chief Rabbi, Hagaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef at the Levaya

HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein just called on the Ponavzh Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein to say a Hesped

Approximately 750,000 people have so far turned out for the Levaya, according to Channel 12 news.

View of the women’s section

Hagaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, Rav Chaim’s brother-in-law, has been called to speak and has now started.

For some reason Rav Edelstein is not speaking.

Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, the Rosh Yeshiva of Ponavezh is sayign a Hesped now.

Kabolas Ol Malchus Shomayim is being recited now

Selichos from Neila on Yom Kippur are being recited now

Jerusalem Mayor Leon At the Levaya

ויקרא שמו בישראל שמריהו יוסף חיים – At a Bris a short while ago.

Tehillim is now being recited as the levaya has begun

The Gerrer Rebbe at the Levaya

Hagaon HaRav Yitzchak Ezrachi

Buses parked as far as the eye can see

The crowd gathering before the levaya