Kahana Visits US To Persuade US Orthodox Jews To Support His Reforms

Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana is flying to the United States on Monday evening in a visit intended to persuade Orthodox Jewish leaders in the US to support his giyur and kashrus reforms.

“I’m traveling to meet with American Jewish communities to explain the principles of the giyur law and its necessity for the future of Israel and world Jewry,” Kahana said, adding that he will also examine the private kashrus market in the US in order to import similar models to Israel.

Kahana, who is visiting New York, Texas, and Washington D.C, is scheduled to meet with the heads of the Orthodox Union and the Rabbinic Council of America in New York. On Shabbos, he plans on davening with Kehilat Yeshurun in Manhattan on Friday night and will speak at the Alneu shul on the Upper East Side on Shabbos morning.

Kahana will also meet with Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, Israeli Consul-General to New York Asaf Zamir, and Bnei Akiva shlichim.

In Washington, Kahana is scheduled to meet with Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog, Chabad shliach Rabbi Avraham Shemtov, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the White Houses’ liaison to the Jewish community Chanan Weissman.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)