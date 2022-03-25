Philanthropist Reb Shlomo Werdiger Is Menachem Avel Kanievsky Mishpacha [PHOTOS]

Among the thousands of people being Menachem Avel the Kanievsky Mishpacha was R’ Shlomo Werdiger, chairman of Agudath Israel’s Board of Trustees

Reb Shlomo told YWN that the family related how the Gadol Hador ZATZAL was overjoyed to be given the honor to recite the Kaddish at the last Siyum HaShas, which was broadcast via video.

In the video below, which was aired at the Siyum, Rav Chaim was told that thousands upon thousands of Yidden were finishing Shas, and perhaps he could give them a Bracha in honor of them finishing Shas.

Reb Chaim smiled and said “they should have the Zechus to know Shas!”.