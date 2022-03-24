Thousands Attend Hesped For Sar Hatorah ZATZAL In Yeshivas Chevron [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Since the Petira of the Sar Hatorah, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky ZATZAL, there have been Hespeidim taking place in every single Yeshiva in the world. Many Shuls and Batei Midrashim around the globe, including by Chassidim, Sefardim, have held events where Divrei Hesped have been delivered, as Klal Yisroel continues to mourn the loss of the Gadol Hasdor – who was a literal Sefer Torah that the Ribono Shel Olam had placed into our generation.

One of those events was on Thursday night in Chevron Yeshiva, where thousands packed into the Bais Medrash to hear a Hesped from Mashgiach, Hagaon HaRav Don Segal, as well as the Roshei Yeshiva of the Yeshiva.

