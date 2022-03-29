Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein After Terror Attack: “Perhaps Now That Reb Chaim Was Niftar, We Are Lacking Zechusim”

HaRav Gershon Edelstein shlit”a, spoke about the horrific terror attack in Bnei Brak on Tuesday night.

“Yidden have been killed, one of them a talmid chochom,” Rav Gershon said with great sadness. “How did this suddenly happen? Perhaps now that HaRav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l was niftar we are lacking zchusim.”

“What must we do? We must strengthen ourselves in three area,” the gadol hador continued. “The world stands on three things: Torah, avodah, and gemilus chasadim. Every yid, no matter who they are or what they do, must strengthen themselves in these areas.”

“As much as you can, learn more Torah, obtain more yiras shamayim, work on your middos, and learn sifrei mussar,” Rav Gershon said.

The rosh yeshiva added, “the gemara says ‘chashuv at l’atfusei adra’ – an adam choshuv is zoche to bring zchusim to all of klal yisroel.”

“When we saw the middah of din amongst tzadikim, it increases yiras shamayim amongst the tzibbur. Tzadikim accept upon themselves the sins and transgressions of the generation, in order to give the entire generation zchusim.”

“HaRav Chaim’s chashivus allowed him to be ‘atfusei adra’ – it allowed him to be help the entire generation of klal yisroel,” Rav Gershon said.

