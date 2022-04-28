MONTICELLO: Gunpoint Home Invasion Robbery Of Jewish Home

A Jewish family in Monticello was the victim of an armed robbery late Wednesday night.

Sources tell YWN that two men broke into a home and robbed a family on Park Avenue near Morris Drive just after 11:00PM. The two suspects displayed handguns, and attacked the husband and wife.

Catskills Hatzolah responded and treated multiple victims who suffered minor injuries while struggling with the suspects.

The Sullivan County Sheriff Department, NY State Police and the Monticello Police Department are looking for two black males around 25 year old with scarves around their faces who fled on foot.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)