BREAKING: NYPD Officer Stabbed In Brooklyn, Officer Returns Fire

An NYPD Officer was stabbed in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

Sources tell YWN that incident occurred at 1:00PM at 2875 W 8th Street between Neptune and Surf Avenues. The Officer fired his weapon back at the suspect, striking him in the legs.

The Officer was taken to Coney Island Hospital, and the suspect was taken to Lutheran Hospital.

Both are reportedly in stable condition.

Details surrounding the incident are still developing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)