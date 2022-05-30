ALERT: Strawberries Sold In Grocery Stores Across The U.S. Recalled After Hepatitis A Outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating two brands of organic strawberries sold at numerous grocery stores for a possible link to an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

The “multistate outbreak” has been potentially linked to organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB, the FDA said. The outbreak is also being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The FreshKampo and HEB-branded fresh organic strawberries were sold at several retailers nationwide, including: Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.

The affected strawberries were purchased from March 5-April 25, past shelve life. However, consumers who bought the berries and froze them to later consume are advised to dispose of them immediately.

“If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away,” the FDA said.

(AP)