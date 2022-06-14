Lieberman Fumes: “Kollelim Are Sprouting Like Mushrooms”

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Monday complained that “kollelim are sprouting like mushrooms.”

In response to a question by a Kikar H’Shabbat reporter about his planned decrees against lomdei Torah, Lieberman said: “There’s a big difference between yeshivot gevohot and kollelim that are sprouting like mushrooms.”

“I want to remind you that there was an original agreement between the Chazon Ish and Ben-Gurion regarding ‘Toraso Emunaso’ – they spoke about 400 lomdei Torah. Today there are 160,000 – much more than the Israeli economy can bear. It needs to be put in order.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)