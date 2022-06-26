Catskills Hatzolah Launches “Drone Team” To Be Used In Search & Rescue

Catskills Hatzalah is pleased to announce the launch of its Drone Team. The Drone Team brings advanced capabilities to the Catskills Hatzalah Search and Rescue Team and other special operations.

Thanks to an anonymous generous donor, Catskills Hatzalah has purchased two advanced drones with infrared capabilities. These drones, with infrared capabilities, offer a tremendous advancement in the search for lost or missing persons. The team is comprised of dedicated Hatzalah volunteers who are certified by the FAA as Unmanned Aircraft System (Drone) Pilots. The team has been participating in additional extensive search and rescue and drone operations training.

Catskills Hatzalah has a close relationship with New York State Forest Rangers, New York State Police, and Sullivan and Ulster County Police, Fire, and EMS agencies. Catskills Hatzalah has worked closely with all agencies during special operations for many years. Catskills Hatzalah will continue working closely with all agencies and is excited to bring additional resources that will help complement the dedication, equipment, and personnel of the local agencies.

While the hope is that these specialty resources and teams never need to be utilized, Catskills Hatzalah remains committed to providing the highest level of service to the community.

