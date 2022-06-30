BORO PARK: Woman On Scooter Killed By Tractor Trailer On Fort Hamilton Parkway

A woman was tragically struck and killed by a tractor trailer in Boro park on Thursday.
Sources tell YWN that the woman was on a scooter, when the truck struck her on Fort Hamilton parkway and 59th Street. FDNY EMS were on the scene and were forced to pronounce the woman dead on the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released, but sources tell YWN that she was of Asian descent, and lived in the local Asian community.
The NYPD Highway Patrol is on the scene conducting an investigation.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Anyone riding those lethal killing devices are putting their lives at risk and others as well.
if something is not done about these scooters and ebikes, there will be more tragedies, Hashem Yerachaim.
These riders disregard all rules of the road. The other day I almost killed a bochur on a scooter. It was night, I had a green light, and this bochur just comes flying out of nowhere crossing against a red light in front me.
I made a short stop and my heart was in my mouth from fright.