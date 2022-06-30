Do More Wherever You Are With The New Touro Flatbush Flex Program!

Experience the world-class education and dedicated faculty at Touro Flatbush from wherever you are.

Our new flex program provides an opportunity for you to earn your degree online in:

Computer Science (offered in women’s program)

Cybersecurity (offered in men’s program)

Management/Marketing (﻿men & women, separate programs for each)

Psychology (men & women, separate programs for each)

Orientation, advisement, and career guidance are also available remotely to ensure you have all the support you need to succeed.

The FLEX program includes:

﻿﻿Live classes delivered on Monday and Wednesday evenings via Zoom for Women, and Tuesday and Thursday evenings via Zoom for Men.

The rest of your courses are available online, asynchronously. All courses have weekly readings, assignments, and deadlines, however, you can take the classes in your own time. Exams are set for specific dates and times.

Students can earn up to 19 credits per semester. ﻿

The FLEX program is designed for you!

Learn more at las.touro.edu/flex