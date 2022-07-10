Report: Fire In Modiin Illit Due To Molotov Cocktail

A fire broke out on Motzei Shabbos in an apartment on Rechov Avi Ezri in Modiin Illit.

The apartment owner told firefighters that the fire broke out after a Molotov cocktail was thrown through his window.

Fire and rescue teams from the Yehudah and Shomron District arrived at the scene and gained control of the fire. Baruch Hashem, there were no injuries but the apartment suffered great damage.

Israel Police and forensic investigators are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)