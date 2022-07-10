BROAD DAYLIGHT ATTACK: 14-Year-Old Boy Fatally Stabbed At Manhattan Subway Station

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death Saturday at a New York City subway station, police said.

Officers responding to a call of a crime in progress found the teen with a stab wound to the abdomen around 3 p.m. on the northbound 1 line platform at the 137th Street–City College station in Manhattan, police said.

The teen was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, police said.

(AP)