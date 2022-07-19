WILD VIDEO: Sinkhole Swallows Up Van In The Bronx

A van fell into a sinkhole in the Bronx on Monday night.

Police cordoned off the area around the Radcliff Avenue hole. Bits of the street slowly continued falling into the hole as people watched.

The sinkhole formed when a sewer beneath it collapsed Monday, after heavy rain came down in the Bronx.

On Monday night, the city’s Department of Environmental Protection had said the sinkhole is “not likely weather-related,” but by Tuesday morning DEP officials said they were looking into all potential causes of the sinkhole, including yesterday’s severe weather.

DEP crews removed the vehicle from the sinkhole Tuesday morning, and work has begun to repair the damaged infrastructure.

In the early hours this morning the van that was swallowed up by this sink hole in the Bronx was pulled out so repairs can begin. 20 homes are without water service, @NYCWater says it will be back by end of day today. Investigation into what caused it is ongoing. @NY1 pic.twitter.com/kIbUIAmHn8 — Alyssa Paolicelli (@APaolicelli17) July 19, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)