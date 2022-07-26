MORE INSANITY: Suspect Violently Attacks NYPD Cop in Subway, Gets Arrested and Immediately Released [SEE THE VIDEO]

An all-out brawl between a teenager and an NYPD officer was caught on camera, showing a violent struggle between the cop and young suspect, who had been previously arrested for possession of a loaded gun and robbery.

The suspect jumped a turnstile at the 125th Street and Lexington Ave. station in East Harlem. Police confronted him and exchanged words for some 3 minutes before the teen turned violent.

The teen was eventually taken down and placed in custody, and subsequently charged with assault on a police officer, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest. But thanks to New York’s utterly insane bail reform laws, the teen walked free the very next morning.

“If New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system is not improving more quickly, this is why,” said Patrick Lynch, president of the NYPD Police Benevolent Association.

“The criminal underground now know they can get in a brawl, choke a cop, and be back out in hours,” Lynch said. “Cops are putting ourselves on the line to make the subways safer, but we are feeling abandoned by a justice system that won’t back us up.”

The video below may be disturbing to some. YWN is publishing this video to show what NYPD Officers go through every single day, and to highlight the insane revolving door of violent suspects who are released from custody just hours after committing violent crimes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)