Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement Officials Recognized for their Heroism

Taking advantage of an opportunity to express their appreciation-to those who dedicate their lives to serving others, community and faith leaders gathered at an event in New Jersey, to honor federal, state and local law enforcement officials for their extraordinary service.

The event was held on the Hudson River waterfront, at the Palisades Parkway Police (PIPD) Headquarters.

Among those honored for their heroism and their collaborative efforts to foster relationships with local communities were Chief Steven Shallop, PIPD, FBI Community Outreach, NY / NJ Specialists Evelyn Vera and Kimberly McDonald, retired Director of Homeland Security Thomas Donlon, DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino III, NYPD First-Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, and his Chief of investigation, Wilfredo Garcia, U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos, Newark NJ Director of OEM, Sharp James, the Port Authority Police Department and the Orange, Albany, Ulster, Sullivan, Saratoga, Bergen, Passaic and Putnam County sheriff’s departments.

The Administrator of Kiryas Joel Volunteer Emergency Medical Service (Hatzolah EMS) and the CEO of central Hatzolah, extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department for working closely with them and allowing hundreds of ambulances to travel the roadway without interruption each year, a partnership that has saved countless lives.

Members of the PIPD who were distinguished for their service were Deputy Chief Jesse Cohen, who was recognized for his leadership and dedication to duty, Sergeant First Class Fabricio Salazar for his investigative efforts with the DEA task force and Sergeant Martin Clancy and Officer Elizabeth Santos, who were cited for their lifesaving efforts during a major accident on the parkway.

Rabbinical Alliance of America executive vice president Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik was one of several community leaders who addressed participants, emphasizing the importance of building bridges between communities of faith and law enforcement.

“Time and time again we have seen that working together yields tremendous results,” said Rabbi Mirocznik. “We are grateful to our law enforcement officials at all levels for their cultural sensitivity and feel confident that our voices are being heard and that our concerns are being addressed.”

“The remarkable efforts of our law enforcement partners are not lost on us,” added senior community leader Rabbi Bernard Freilich. “Not only do we support them in their work, but we pray for their safety and that of their families.”

Chevra Hatzalah CEO Rabbi Yehiel Kalish, Kiryas Joel Volunteer EMS Administrator Sruly Knobloch and YOssi Margareten, Coordinator of Rockland County Chaverim united in their praise for law enforcement, noting that positive working relationships with police are an essential component of their lifesaving efforts, particularly during the summer months when their members are frequently transporting patients to medical facilities on area roadways.

Lauding law enforcement officials for going above and beyond the call of duty, New York/New Jersey police chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman expressed his deepest appreciation to those who spend their days and nights upholding the law and ensuring public safety.

“These noble individuals show their dedication on a daily basis, often risking their own lives to save others,” said Rabbi Friedman. “Individually and collectively, we each owe them a debt of gratitude and we look forward to continuing our joint efforts, working together for a safer community.”

Also in attendance were NYPD Commanding Officer of Community Affairs Richie Taylor who is credited for fostering community relations for years and Joel Eisdorfer who serves as a senior advisor to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, both expressed gratitude to members of Law Enforcement for working together with city and state leaders.

