Chartered Flight to Alma Ata for Chof Av Selling Fast

Seats on the private charter flight to Alma Ata, Kazakhstan for Chof Av – the yartzeit of Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Schneerson ZT”L, the father of the Lubavitcher Rebbe Zt”L, are selling fast.

Through a great deal of planning, a private flight has been arranged once again this year for the annual trip to mark the yartzeit at his holy gravesite in Alma Ata, Kazakhstan.

A private flight will depart from JFK Airport in New York on Monday, August 15th, 18 Av, at approximately 6:00 p.m. and will return Wednesday, August 17th, Chof Av, at 6:00 PM in time for participants to be able to mark the day of Chof Av both in Almaty and at the Rebbe’s Ohel in New York.

The private charter flight has only Coach seating left at $3,000.00 per person.

Unique this year – no Visas required for travel.

A project coordinated by members of Bais Shmuel Chabad and Dovid Rogatsky.

Limited seats are still available. To join the trip, contact Dovid Rogatsky 917-416-8380.