MURDERER IDENTIFIED: Suspect Identified In Shocking Murder Of Aryeh Wolf Z”L

It’s been nearly two weeks since the shocking murder in Washington D.C. of Aryeh Wolf, Z”L, a loving husband and father from Baltimore, and police have identified a suspect.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder While Armed (Gun).

He can be seen in the attached photos.

As YWN had reported at the time, Aryeh was shot in broad daylight while installing solar panels on the 5100 block of Call Place in Washington D.C. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was R”L Niftar.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miler, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

