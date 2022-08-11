TRAGEDY STRIKES BALTIMORE: Young Father Shot and Killed While Working in Washington, D.C. [LEVAYA LIVESTREAM]

A horrific tragedy struck the Baltimore Jewish community on Wednesday, as word spread of the murder of a young member of the kehilla in nearby Washington, D.C.

Sources tell YWN that Aryeh Wolf, approximately 25 years old, was shot at around 3:45 pm Wednesday while working on the 5100 block of Call Place in Washington. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was R”L Niftar.

Details surrounding his murder are unknown, and Detectives from D.C. Police are investigating. Sources tell YWN that he was working in construction and was at a property when the shooting occurred.

The Metropolitan Police Department told YWN that they are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the homicide. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

The Niftar leaves behind his wife, Mindy (Aron), a 6-month-old child, and a grieving community of family and friends.

The niftar’s parents are Asher and Elise; his mother is a principal in Bais Yaakov of Baltimore.

Misaskim of Baltimore is working alongside Agudah and other Askonim to ensure proper Kavod Hames.

The Levaya will be today, August 11th at 4:00 PM at Sol Levinson in Baltimore.

Chai Lifeline Mid-Atlantic joins the Baltimore community in mourning the tragic death of Aryeh Wolf z”l. During this difficult time, we encourage anyone in need of assistance to contact our Crisis Intervention Team at 855-3-CRISIS or email at [email protected]

May we know of no more suffering.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

