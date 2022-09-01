SUKKOS MADNESS: Boro Park Store Owners Demanding Changes At 13th Ave “Arba Minim Shuk” Following Year of Violence

Local store owners are furious that once again, private tables on 13th Avenue which will be used to sell Esrogim and Sukkos decorations are back in place for another year of chaos. It’s hard to believe it, but the tables are already there – weeks before Sukkos!

As has been taking place for many years, people bring tables to 13th Avenue near the Shomer Shabbos Shul, and have an “Arba Minim Shuk”, where thousands go to purchase their Lulavim, Esrogim and various Sukkos items. But in recent years, the situation has deteroiated and gotten out of control, and last year, it turned physical, with arrests made, and people suffering injures.

Store owners that YWN spoke to are demanding action and have given YWN the following points which they claim have been given to local Askonim as well as elected officials but have fallen on deaf ears.

#1- Many feel that the entire “Shuk” should be closed this year after the violent incidents which occurred last year.

#2- Many local residents and store owners want the entire Shuk shut down permanently, as all it does is cause trash all over the streets, and are a nuisance to the neighbors.

#3- All tables (as many as 50) that are being placed there, are controlled by two or three people, who bully their way around and push away all the smaller vendors to areas further out from where the larger crowds congregate. The larger vendors then charge the smaller vendors large fees to allow them to put a table closer to the crowds – as if they actually have the rights to a city sidewalk.

#4- One option from a local store owner said that someone as prominent as the local Community Board or some local organization should be in charge of dividing up the territory, and assigning slots to tables – all of the same size – to prevent any fighting. Additionally, the vendors must sign a contract with rules such as mandatory cleaning every night, not expanding the table out of the allocated slot, not putting up awnings over your neighbors slot, which has in many years caused fighting.

#5- Finally, all store owners YWN spoke with are demanding that local elected officials get involved to figure out some solution before things once again turn ugly.

Time will tell if any changes will be put in place.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)