DISTURBING: NYPD Looking For Suspect In “Forcible Touching Incident” In Boro Park

The NYPD is looking for the man seen in these images in regards to a “forcible touching incident” that occurred in the heart of Boro Park.

Police say that on Friday, August 12, at approximately 9:40PM, an unknown individual riding on a bicycle approached a 12-year-old female who was walking at the corner of 17 Avenue and 53 Street. The suspect dismounted the bicycle and grabbed her inappropriately. The individual then remounted the bicycle and fled southbound on 17 Avenue. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of this incident.

The individual is described as a male with a medium complexion, medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a brown striped t-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

All calls are strictly confidential.

