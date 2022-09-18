BORDER BATTLES ESCALATE: 50 More Migrants Arrive At VP Harris’ Residence, 6 More Buses To NYC

Around 50 more migrants got off a bus outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., Saturday.

Six more buses also arrived in New York City, as Texas continued to pressure sanctuary cities amid a surge of migrants crossing the southern border. The six buses were from El Paso, Port Authority officials told Fox News.

The D.C. bus carried people mostly from Venezuela, including a one-month-old baby. Aid workers quickly whisked the migrants away to a local shelter.

The transports come as the immigration issue has again rocketed to the forefront of national attention after planes carrying migrants arrived in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Harris has been tasked with dealing with the “root causes” of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border, which she said on Sunday was “secure.”

That statement received heavy pushback from Border Patrol agents, who say it is “far from secure.”

Two buses first arrived Thursday at the Naval Observatory in Washington, where Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff live.

Harris accused Republican governors of a “dereliction of duty” in a Vice News interview, and Emhoff called the arrivals “shameful” and a “political stunt.”

When asked by Vice what the “solution” to the migrant crisis is, Harris mentioned nothing about border security. Instead, she blamed former President Donald Trump, saying his administration “decimated” the immigration system. “So we have been spending in the last 18 months an incredible amount of time and work and resources to reconstruct that system,” she said.

(Source: Fox News)