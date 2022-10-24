DEVELOPING: Heavy Clashes Between IDF And Terrorists In Shechem As Large Operation Underway [VIDEOS]

Heavy clashes are being reported in Shechem tonight, as the IDF entered the area to conduct a counter-terrorist operation. Details are not being released by the IDF, but it according to social media videos via Palestine sources, it appears dozens of IDF armored vehicles entered the area, and came under intense resistance from terrorists.

Additional video footage shows multiple vehicles ablaze. It has not been confirmed if the are terrorist vehicles or vehicle s belonging to the IDF.

Images from hospitals show Palestinians being brought in with CPR in progress, and appearing to have been killed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)