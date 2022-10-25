Israel Police Arrest Palestinian Armed With M16 In Gush Etzion

Border Police officers and IDF forces from the Etzion Brigade stopped a Palestinian vehicle on Monday near a junction in Gush Etzion and during a search, found an M-16 type weapon, magazines and ammunition.

The driver of the vehicle had aroused the suspicion of the officers, leading them to search his car.

The driver of the vehicle, a resident of Beit Lechem in his 30s, was arrested by the police and transferred for questioning.

“Israel Police, together with the security forces, will continue to act resolutely against crimes of possession and trafficking in weapons in order to protect the safety and security of the public,” a statement from Israel Police said.

