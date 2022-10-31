First Lady Dr Jill Biden Meets With Rockland County Orthodox Jewish Community Members

Prominent elected officials of the Monsey community were invited to meet on Sunday the First Lady Dr Jill Biden together with US Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney.
The First Lady welcomed the group warmly and inquired about the Rockland County Orthodox community. FLOTUS displayed a keen understanding of the Frum community and engaged with several young girls from local Mosdos. She asked to support the reelection efforts of Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney who has been a strong supporter of the Orthodox Jewish community in his former district (NY 18). She extolled the virtues of the Congressman, highlighting the 7 million dollars in funding for local police departments as well as millions for sidewalks and aging infrastructure.
The Congressman has in the past pledged to open an office in Ramapo to help with all the needs of the residents, and be a strong supporter for all the towns and villages with their growing needs of federal funding for infrastructure upgrades and the need to fight anti-semitism.
Since his time in Congress- his office has assisted with over 11,000 constituents services.
“As of June 2022, Maloney had voted in line with Joe Biden’s stated position 100% of the time. In 2021, Maloney became the first openly gay person to be elected chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.”
“Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat elected to New York’s 18th Congressional District in 2012, married his longtime partner, Randy Florke.
Even after 22 years together, we’re overwhelmed by how blessed we feel to celebrate this special day with our friends and family,” the couple said in a statement, adding that they hope “all families can experience the joys of a lifetime of commitment.”
