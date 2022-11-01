BIBI RISES AGAIN: Exit Polls Predict Win For Netanyahu And Right Wing – Numbers Can Still Change

Exit polls in Israel on Tuesday indicate that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power in a nationalist and religious government after three and a half years of political gridlock.

The polls are preliminary, however, and final results could change as votes are tallied in the coming hours.

It was the fifth election in less than four years in Israel. The polls by three major Israeli TV stations indicated that Netanyahu and his allies would capture the 61-seat majority in parliament required to form a new government.

The exit polls also showed far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir’s Religious Zionism as the third-largest party.

Official Exit Polls from Kan11:

Likud 30

Yesh Atid 22

Religious Zionists 15

United Camp 13

Shas 10

UTJ 7

Yisrael Betenu 5

Labour 5

Meretz 5

Chadash-Tal 5

Ra’am 5

Bibi bloc 62

Lapid bloc 54

Official Exit Polls from Reshet12:

Likud 30

Yesh Atid 24

Religious Zionists 14

United Camp 11

Shas 10

UTJ 7

Yisrael Betenu 4

Labour 6

Meretz 5

Chadash-Tal 4

Ra’am 5

Bibi bloc 61

Lapid bloc 55

Official Exit Polls from Reshet13:

Likud 31

Yesh Atid 24

Religious Zionists 14

United Camp 12

Shas 10

UTJ 7

Yisrael Betenu 4

Labour 5

Meretz 4

Chadash-Tal 4

Ra’am 5

Bibi bloc 62

Lapid bloc 54

Chants of “Lieberman to the dump” at Shas election HQ.

DEVELOPING STORY – REFRESH FOR UPDATES