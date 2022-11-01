BIBI RISES AGAIN: Exit Polls Predict Win For Netanyahu And Right Wing – Numbers Can Still Change

Exit polls in Israel on Tuesday indicate that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power in a nationalist and religious government after three and a half years of political gridlock.
The polls are preliminary, however, and final results could change as votes are tallied in the coming hours.
It was the fifth election in less than four years in Israel. The polls by three major Israeli TV stations indicated that Netanyahu and his allies would capture the 61-seat majority in parliament required to form a new government.
The exit polls also showed far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir’s Religious Zionism as the third-largest party.
Official Exit Polls from Kan11:
Likud 30
Yesh Atid 22
Religious Zionists 15
United Camp 13
Shas 10
UTJ 7
Yisrael Betenu 5
Labour 5
Meretz 5
Chadash-Tal 5
Ra’am 5
Bibi bloc 62
Lapid bloc 54
Official Exit Polls from Reshet12:
Likud 30
Yesh Atid 24
Religious Zionists 14
United Camp 11
Shas 10
UTJ 7
Yisrael Betenu 4
Labour 6
Meretz 5
Chadash-Tal 4
Ra’am 5
Bibi bloc 61
Lapid bloc 55
Official Exit Polls from Reshet13:
Likud 31
Yesh Atid 24
Religious Zionists 14
United Camp 12
Shas 10
UTJ 7
Yisrael Betenu 4
Labour 5
Meretz 4
Chadash-Tal 4
Ra’am 5
Bibi bloc 62
Lapid bloc 54
Chants of “Lieberman to the dump” at Shas election HQ.
May hashem bless bibi and the. Haredim
With hashems help provent the viloaton of halacha