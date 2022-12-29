Agudath Israel Slams Latest Article By Anti-Semitic NY Times Which Targets Orthodox Children With Special Needs

Another week, another front-page attack on Orthodox Jews – this time targeting children with special needs and their families.

The New York Times confirms, for the 13th time in just three and half months, its obsession with spreading misinformation and demonizing Orthodox and Hasidic Jews.

At the same time, antisemitic attacks specifically targeting the visibly Jewish in New York City – the ones targeted by the New York Times – have risen exponentially.

Why is the New York Times using its enormous megaphone to spread hate and misinformation?


11 COMMENTS

  5. All I did was google the words…

    Targets Orthodox Children With Special Needs

    and I was able to read the whole article on their website

    Sick people!

  8. While the content of the article is unfortunately not untrue, it is written in an extremely exaggerated way, making mountains out of molehills in a manner seemingly to turn people against frum Jews by implicitly saying “OrthoJews are stealing your hard earned shekels”

  10. From what I know of the organizations mentioned and the degree granting programs I didn’t see any actual inaccuracies. I was shocked to see that the agencies that quibble over raises for the therapists have money to donate to the yeshivot.

  11. Lbj. You misunderstood. I meant to say I hope the ny times is wrong, not right Chas veshalom.

    Also, even if it’s true a little, it’s still a chillul hashem since even a little gezel Akuma is assur and since everyone holds us to a higher standard, we need to be squeaky clean.