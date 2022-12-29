Agudath Israel Slams Latest Article By Anti-Semitic NY Times Which Targets Orthodox Children With Special Needs

Another week, another front-page attack on Orthodox Jews – this time targeting children with special needs and their families.

The New York Times confirms, for the 13th time in just three and half months, its obsession with spreading misinformation and demonizing Orthodox and Hasidic Jews.

At the same time, antisemitic attacks specifically targeting the visibly Jewish in New York City – the ones targeted by the New York Times – have risen exponentially.

Why is the New York Times using its enormous megaphone to spread hate and misinformation?