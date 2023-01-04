Chasdei Hashem: Chareidi Mother Injured In Protest Released From ICU

Mirel Duzlovosky, the Chareidi mother of 11 who was severely injured in a protest last month, was released from the ICU to a regular ward on Monday evening.

B’Chasdei Hashem, Duzlovosky’s condition has significantly improved. The doctors removed her from the respirator and transferred her to a regular ward for continued medical treatment for the wounds she sustained in the incident.

Her condition is now categorized as mild.

Earlier on Monday, a Jerusalem court extended the arrest of the minor who was detained for his alleged involvement in the incident for four days.

