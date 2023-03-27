HUGE NEWS: $8,000 for Every Child! Agudath Israel Applauds DeSantis for Making Universal School Choice a Reality in Florida





Starting this coming school year, Florida students in K-12 schools will be eligible to receive approximately $8,000 to use towards tuition and other educational expenses, with no income eligibility requirements.

This expansion revolutionizes the school choice movement, not just in Florida, but across the country. Agudath Israel of America’s Florida office is grateful to Governor Ron DeSantis and to all of the legislators that took this bold step in paving the highway of opportunity and success for all our children.

“It was an honor to be with Governor Ron DeSantis and legislative leaders at the signing of this historic bill,” said Rabbi Moshe Matz, executive director of Agudath Israel’s Florida office. “Agudath Israel has had the privilege of working with a dedicated school choice coalition in Florida for more than twenty years. So many people helped along the way, but no one deserves more thanks than the parents who shared their stories, marched to Tallahassee, and have waited so long for this day.”

“Florida is just an example of what can be accomplished across the country,” said Rabbi A.D. Motzen, Agudath Israel of America’s national director of government affairs. “Our Agudah directors have been at the forefront of the school choice movement on the state and federal levels and we look forward to working with coalition partners, elected officials, and families to ensure that every parent in every state has the opportunity to choose the educational setting that best meets the need of their child.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)