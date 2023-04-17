TERROR: Attempted Stabbing Attack In Gush Etzion, 1 Injured [VIDEOS]





A female Palestinian tried to carry out a stabbing attack in Gush Etzion on Monday evening.

The terrorist was neutralized.

Paramedics called to the scene are administering medical aid to a wounded victim in his 40s who sustained a stab wound in his stomach.

He was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in moderate condition, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The victim was later identified as Noam Anisfeld, a 36-year-old father of three and resident of the Karmei Tzur yishuv. His name for tefillah is Noam ben Tovah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)