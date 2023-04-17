Yeshiva Bochur Airlifted After Suffering Heat Stroke at Ein Gedi [SEE THE VIDEO OF THE RESCUE]





A 20-year-old yeshiva bochur was seriously injured after being stricken by heat stroke on Monday in Ein Gedi, requiring his evacuation by helicopter to a hospital.

The young man was initially treated by rescue personnel at Ein Gedi, who determined that he required more intensive treatment at a hospital.

“I was on a trip with friends, suddenly an inspector from the Nature and Parks Authority came. I saw him stressed and taking water from the stream, I asked him, “What happened?” said Nechemia Trachtenberg.

“I’m a medic, but I didn’t have a medic’s equipment, so I ran to with him and saw a yeshiva guy. I moved him to a safe place, covered him with my shirt so that he would have shade, I gave him first aid until the soldiers of 669 arrived and evacuated him to the hospital by helicopter.”

(Video for YWN via אלעד חזן)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)