BIG MOVE: Tucker Launching TWITTER Show





Tucker Carlson, the leading right-wing TV personality, has announced his return to the media world through a video posted on Twitter. Carlson was suddenly fired from his prime time post at Fox News two weeks ago following the network’s payment of a settlement to Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation lawsuit.

In the three-minute video posted on Twitter, Carlson accused the mainstream media of manipulating the public through lies. He also clarified that Twitter is not a partisan site, and he is relaunching his show on the platform, which is owned by Elon Musk.

“Speech is the fundamental pre-requisite for democracy. That’s why it was enshrined in the first of our Constitutional amendments,” Carlson said. “Amazingly, as of tonight, there are not that many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining … is Twitter, where we are now.”

“Starting soon, we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter. We bring some other things, too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now, we’re just grateful to be here. Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others,” Carlson concluded.

A representative from Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Carlson’s announcement.

Carlson’s last show on Fox News aired on April 21, a Friday. The following Monday, Fox released a statement stating, “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

