SAN FRANSICKO: Major Grocery Store Takes Drastic Step To Stop Shoplifters





In an effort to deter rampant shoplifting, a grocery store in the San Francisco Bay Area has installed metal emergency gates at its entrance. The Safeway location in Vallejo also closed off one of its entrances and implemented an alarm system that sounds if a shoplifter attempts to leave, as reported by KPIX journalist Betty Yu, who shared an image of the new security measure on Twitter.

The Safeway supermarket, owned by Albertsons Companies, is following the footsteps of other businesses in the San Francisco area that have taken similar steps in recent years due to the city’s increasing theft rates. Property crime in the Bay Area has risen by 10.4% since the previous year, with a particular surge in smash-and-grab robberies. These incidents involve armed shoplifters using bats and other weapons to steal valuable merchandise from high-end stores.

Regarding the installation of the metal gates, a Safeway spokesperson stated that they are part of “long-planned security improvements” for the store. The company emphasized that they, like other local businesses, are taking measures to combat escalating theft and prioritize the safety of their employees while maintaining a welcoming environment for customers. These security improvements were implemented with these goals in mind.

Last autumn, San Francisco’s Police Chief and Democratic Mayor London Breed pledged to address the city’s rampant shoplifting crimes by allocating more police resources and enhancing coordination to facilitate the reporting of theft incidents. As a result of the increased theft, pharmacies such as Walgreens have closed their doors.

CASTRO SAFEWAY ADDS SECURITY GATES, BARRIERS This automatic gate closes after each person enters the store. Barricades also make it harder for shoplifters to make a run for it. Safeway also closed off an exit and blocked it with water bottles @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/Zn4ShXWMDm — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) December 7, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)