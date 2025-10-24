Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition Endorses Andrew Cuomo for Mayor, Announces Full Slate of Local Candidates

The Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition (FJCC) — representing the largest Jewish voting bloc in New York City — has formally endorsed former Governor Andrew Cuomo in his bid for mayor, the group announced at a meeting Friday attended by Cuomo himself.

The endorsement marks a significant boost for the former governor as he seeks to reestablish his political footing in a crowded race. The FJCC, which plays an influential role in mobilizing tens of thousands of Jewish voters across southern Brooklyn, also unveiled its endorsements for a slate of citywide and local offices.

The coalition is backing Mark Levine for Comptroller, Eric Gonzalez for Brooklyn District Attorney, and Antonio Reynoso for Brooklyn Borough President. For the City Council, the FJCC endorsed Susan Zuhan in District 43, Simcha Felder in District 44, Farah Louis in District 45, Mercedes Narcisse in District 46, and Inna Vernikov in District 48.

The FJCC also urged voters to vote “No” on all referendum propositions appearing on the November ballot.

Early voting in New York City begins Sunday, October 26, and runs through Sunday, November 2.

The deadline to register to vote for the November general election is Saturday, October 25. The FJCC encouraged all eligible residents to register before the deadline, emphasizing the community’s longstanding commitment to civic participation. Any eligible resident who is not yet registered is urged to do so by visiting https://e-register.vote.nyc/registration

The FJCC was established in July of 2013 to unite and represent the greater Flatbush Jewish community on communal, civic, and political concerns. ​​The coalition represents over 200 organizations, shuls, Yeshivas, and Bais Yaakovs. According to Josh Mehlman, Chairman of the FJCC, “When community organizations, Rabbonim and lay leaders work together they form a united front that benefits all of us on many levels.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)