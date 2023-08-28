HATING ON HOCHUL: New Yorkers Want Term Limits As Governor’s Approval Rating Crashes

New Yorkers are fed up. A new survey found that the majority of its residents think the state is on the wrong track, and a staggering 80% want term limits for both the governor and legislators.
Governor Kathy Hochul’s approval rating has suffered a striking blow, plummeting from 50% just three months ago to a discouraging 40% in the latest survey. State lawmakers fared even worse, with their approval rating dropping from 36% to 27% in the same timeframe.
The poll presents a stark picture: 53% express their dissatisfaction with the current political direction of the state, while 40% admit to contemplating leaving altogether.
Unsurprisingly, a resounding 80% of respondents express their support for implementing term limits for the governor and legislature, both of which currently lack such constraints.
Tim Dunn, the Executive Director of Unite NY, pointed out the disillusionment among independent and unaffiliated New Yorkers, a significant voting bloc in the state, and emphasized the immediate need for bipartisan-supported reforms as a means to regain their trust.
“I would encourage elected leaders from both parties to take this into account during the policymaking process, as this group is growing in both numbers and extreme dissatisfaction,” Dunn said.
Addressing concerns that resonate across the state, crime and public safety emerge as the most pressing issues for New Yorkers. Albany lawmakers, in particular, have faced backlash since the enactment of the contentious bail reform measures in 2019, which critics link to a surge in crime.
Despite the disheartening revelations, the poll indicates a 51% decrease in the number of voters considering leaving the state compared to a March poll. However, this silver lining doesn’t extend to the Bronx, where 71% of voters expressed their desire to depart New York.
What some people don’t get is that if you don’t like someone THEN DON’T VOTE FOR THEM!!!
This is Hochul’s first term; what’s a term limit gonna do? Just don’t vote for her next time.
We already have and have always had term limits, they’re called elections.
Democracy assumes an intelligent, educated electorate. The problem in our country/state is that the electorate is stupid and uneducated.
The fact that it took this long for Democratic NY to realize that she is a disaster is a chiddush!
Attn: fellow NY’ers – Keep voting DEMOCRAT and this is what you get….and it will only get worse!
Even more important, ALL levels of Congress and Senate must have term limits!!! Haven’t we learned enough from guys like Biden, Feinstein, McConnell, (Fetterman), Pelosi, etc… A bunch of rich old white elitist pigs. Control of the peasantry.
“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
‘Lord Acton’
