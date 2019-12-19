TEHILLIM – Two Pedestrians Struck By Vehicle In Front Of Teaneck NJ Shul





Two people were struck by a vehicle in Teaneck on Thursday evening, one of them in critical condition.

Teaneck Police say it happened at 6:20PM in front of Congregation Bnai Yeshurun on West Englewood Avenue near Jefferson Street.

The driver remained on scene.

Both victims were rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center. One of the victims suffered a skull fracture and was listed in critical condition.

Please say Tehillim for Yosef Shmuel Shmelka Ben Rivkah and Micha Chaim ben Sarah.

