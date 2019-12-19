SHOCKING: Chareidi Couple in Israel Locked Their Child In Solitary Confinement





In a report that is shocking the chareidi and non-chareidi communities in Israel alike, authorities report a new case in which chareidi parents R”L severely abused their children, both physically and mentally. Shai (Shomron-Yehuda) district police are probing the case in which parents locked their son in solitary confinement.

According to police suspicions, the parents abused their children both physically and mentally; including placing a son in solitary confinement.

The couple was taken into custody and brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Their remand was extended until Sunday, December 22, 2019, at which time the couple will be brought before a court again. The court has ordered a gag order on additional details in the case.

