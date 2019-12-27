ANOTHER TWO ANTI-JEWISH ATTACKS – NOW UP TO EIGHT IN NYC THIS CHANUKAH





The following article was updated on Friday morning with two additional hate crimes:

Not that anyone really cares anymore, since it’s clearly “open-season” on the Jews, but YWN has learned of yet another three hate crimes in honor of Chanukah.

ATTACK NUMBER 6: On Thursday YWN reported of an attack happened on Avenue S and West 6th Street.

Sources tell YWN that the victim is a Jewish woman (of the nearby Sephardic community), who was walking on Avenue S with her child, when a black woman walked up to her and said “We are coming after all you Jews”, and punched the victim in the face. The attacker used expletives that were omitted by YWN.

Thankfully, a fast response from the NYPD’s 62 Precinct resulted in them apprehending this Jew-hater.

But rest assured, she will soon be called “mentally unstable”, and released back into society without paying a price.

ATTACK NUMBER 7: Crown Heights Shomrim tell YWN that at around 1:00AM Friday morning, a black female walked passed three Jewish females, and in an unprovoked incident, slapped the victims.

Crown Heights Shomrim were called and followed the suspect from a safe distance until the NYPD arrived and arrested her at the corner of Kingston Avenue and Crown Street. She was charged with Aggravated Harassment (Hate Crime). As usual, the suspect has a past history of being mentally unstable.

ATTACK NUMBER 8: A black male walked into Chabad Word Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway at around 7:00AM on Friday morning, and stated that he was “going to shoot up the place and kill everyone”. The suspect then fled 770 on foot and was followed down into the Utica Ave station. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force are investigating both incident. The NYPD’s 71 Precinct and Crown heights Shomrim both have stepped up their patrols.

In case anyone was wondering, it is NYC Mayor Deblasio – and ONLY him – who is solely responsible for this out of control violence against Jews. So far, all we see is tweets “condemning” and tweets saying that an “attack on Jews is an attack on all New Yorkers”.

The days of blaming these attacks on President Trump and “white supremacists” are long over, as we all know that nearly none of the past 150 hate crimes were “Trump supporters”.

YWN wrote the following on our Instagram page on Wednesday night (after the fifth hate crime): There have literally been hundreds of hate crimes. HUNDREDS. How many arrests were made? And of those few arrests, how many were prosecuted and actually put in jail? How about Mayor Deblasio enlighten his Jewish constituents and tell them the answer, which we already know: ZERO.

It’s time to have the President send the Federal Government into NYC and start charging these anti-semites with federal hate crime charges, and throw them into jail for long sentences.

We have been made aware of 2 hate crimes that took place overnight in Crown Heights. This brings the total anti-Semitic incidents in NY-NJ to EIGHT in under a week. We are stunned & distressed. We call on NYPD to drastically increase police visibility in Orthodox communities. — NYC Jewish Caucus (@NYCJewishCaucus) December 27, 2019

It’s only the fifth night of Chanukah, but we’ve just had our sixth hate crime of the holiday. This afternoon, a female physically assaulted another woman in Sheepshead Bay, while referring to her as a “f*****g Jew”. TY @NYPD61Pct & @NYPDHateCrimes for the quick arrest. — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) December 26, 2019

