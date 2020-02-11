LISTEN TO IT: Trump Calls Bloomberg “A TOTAL RACIST”, Then Deletes The Tweet Minutes Later





A clip of Mike Bloomberg’s 2015 talk at the Aspen Institute in which he defended stop and frisk and putting “all the cops” in minority neighborhoods has resurfaced on social media.

The former New York City mayor and billionaire businessman spoke candidly about his self-described “controversial” views and policy to bring down the murder rate.

He also claimed that the way to stop young people from bringing guns out onto the street is to “throw them up against a wall and frisk ’em.”

And Bloomberg said you could take a description of murderers and their victims “Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops” because they all “fit one M.O.”

The apparent audio of the five-year-old event, which Bloomberg blocked from public release at the time, was released by podcaster Benjamin Dixon.

President Trump tweeted the audio clip of Bloomberg writing “WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST”. Around 20 minutes later, the tweet was deleted.

