Syrian Refugee Donates Tree To Israel in Honor of Italian Bar Mitzvah That Was Disrupted By Coronavirus





A Muslim man from Syria, who is currently living in Canada, has donated a tree in Israel in honor of a Jewish boy’s bar mitzvah.

Aboud Dandachi is a refugee from Syria who came to Canada in 2017 as part of the refugee resettlement program. When he read a story that appeared in the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) about an Italian boy, Ruben Golran, whose bar mitzvah was hampered due to the rapid spread of the Coronavirus in Italy, he responded by donating a tree for $18 to the Canadian branch of the Jewish National Fund. The tree will now be planted in Israel in honor of Ruben.

Dandachi who is 43-years-old and lives in Toronto told the JTA that, “This is what I know how to do. I’ve had friends in Canada, Jewish friends who have children, and they seem to appreciate it. That’s how I know how to commemorate such an occasion.”

Dandachi has had previous experience supporting Israel. In 2013 Dandachi fled Syria and since then has been an outspoken supporter of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Dandachi founded an organization called Thank You Am Israel in appreciation of Israeli efforts to aid Syrian refugees. Dandachi even supports Netanyahu’s plan to annex parts of Judea and Samaria.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







