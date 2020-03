The Rosh Yeshiva of Telshe Chicago is in critical condition from the Coronvirus, and Tefillos are being requested.

The Rosh Yeshiva was rushed to the hospital on Shabbos morning, after severe difficulty breathing and a fever. He is listed in critical condition, and was placed on a respirator.

Please say Tehillim for Chaim Dov ben Kreindel as well as all other Cholim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)