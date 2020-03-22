TEHILLIM: Eli Beer President Of United Hatzalah Placed On Respirator Due To Coronavirus





The founder and President of United Hatzalah has been placed on a respirator after contracting COVID-19.

As YWN reported last week, Beer was in Miami on a fundraising mission when he took ill. He was placed in the ICU at Miami University Hospital, and was confirmed to have Coronavirus as well as pneumonia.

His breathing got worse over a few days, and doctors were left with no choice but to intubate him and place him on a respirator.

He made a public video which is posted below prior to being placed on the respirator.

Tehillim is needed for Eliezer Yehuda ben Chaya, among all other Cholim.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

HATZALAH GAVE THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT TO YWN

Dear Friend of United Hatzalah,

In the Book of Genesis, Jacob is on a journey to see his brother. An unnamed “man” appears and engages Jacob in a nightlong wrestling match. Jacob is injured, but emerges victorious. Still, he tells his opponent, “I will not let you go until you bless me.”

One should always, we learn, emerge from a struggle with a blessing.

Eli Beer is in a struggle due to a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19. On Friday evening he was put on a ventilator to assist his breathing. We expect Eli to be sedated for two days to two weeks, and expect he will experience a full (if slow and difficult) recovery. We are grateful for the outstanding care Eli is receiving at the hospital in Miami, and for the remarkable support that UH supporters are providing for him in Miami.

For all of those who love and admire Eli, we have something profound within our power: we can enable him to emerge from this struggle with a blessing. The attached video, which he apparently made a moment before he was sedated, shows how he would like to be blessed. We can imagine his smile — and indeed joy — if, upon awaking, he sees this page filled of support and supporters.

May God bless you — and Eli and the volunteers of United Hatzalah, who are working nonstop in very difficult and dangerous circumstances to save the lives of their neighbors in need from regular and irregular challenges.

Mark and Erica Gerson – Chairman of the Board of United Hatzalah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







