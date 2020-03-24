Petira Of Queens Hatzolah Member R’ Yaakov Meltzer Z”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of R’ Yaakov Meltzer Z”L, a resident of the Kew Gardens section of Queens. He was 60.

The Niftar was a member of Queens Hatzolah for more than 35 years.

The Niftar learned in the Kollel at Yeshiva Shaar Hatorah in Queens for many years, and became a P.A. around 20 years ago to support his Mishpacha. He was a tremendous Talmid Chochom, and was well-known in the community.

He was a very respected P.A., who helped thousands of people while working at Quality Healthy Care in Williamsburg.

Unfortunately, he he suffered from a heart condition and tested positive for COVID-19 while in the hospital being treated for cardiac issues.

His death was not due to his lungs failing from Covid19, rather from his heart failing from cardiac issues

He was Niftar on Tuesday morning.

Levaya details were not available.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

