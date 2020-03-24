Virtual Halacha Program with a Smicha Option – Join Now, Entire Bishul Is Free!

Sponsored Content





The Virtual Halacha Program is designed to allow anyone, anywhere to learn in a guided structured manner, ensuring you the tools to get clarity in Halacha.

In registering, you will become part of a global Beis Medrash, joining professionals and students seriously learning Halacha.

Because of the current situation, L’zchus Klal Yisrael,Yeshivat Netiv Aryeh’s Virtual Halacha Program invites you to learn the whole of Bishul in Hilchos Shabbos – free of charge.

Starting this week!

Learn whenever you want, from wherever. Master Halacha.

Under the leadership of

HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl Shlit”a

With Smicha signed by

Rav Zalman Nechemia Goldberg Shlit”a

This is a unique time. HaKadosh Baruch Hu has sent a nisayon, that for the time being has changed regular life as we know it. Nonetheless, we can respond to this new reality by choosing to seriously learn Halacha.

Join us free of charge, and change your seder for the best!

Follow this link to find out more or click here to register for the complimentary Bishul zman.








