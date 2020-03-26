FBI Agents Kill Domestic Terror Suspect Who Was Planning Mass Casualty Attack Due To COVID-19





BELTON, Missouri – The FBI says one of their agents fatally shot a domestic terror suspect Tuesday in 100th block of Wilbur Parish Circle in Belton.

Officials say the suspect, 36-year-old Timothy Wilson, was angry with the government’s social distancing measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Wilson reportedly planned to bomb a hospital in response.

FBI investigators say Wilson was motivated by racial, religious and anti-government views.

Wilson “decided to accelerate his plan to use a vehicle-born improvised explosive device in an attempt to cause severe harm and mass casualties,” a press release said.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

Wilson allegedly decided on an unnamed hospital as a target and began to pursue bomb making materials.

Agents attempted to arrest Wilson when he tried to pick up what he thought was a truck bomb. That’s when the shooting occurred. He was later pronounced dead.

No other civilians or law officers were injured.

(Source: Breaking911.com)







