TEHILLIM NEEDED – Brooklyn Rosh Yeshiva Critical; 5-Towns Rov Critical; Williamsburg Hatzolah Paramedic Critical….





Please say Tehillim for the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Derech Chaim in Boro Park, Hagaon HaRav Yisroel Plutchok Shlita, who is in critical condition from COVID-19.

His name for Tehillim is Yisroel Yechezkel ben Chaya.

Additonaly, YWN has learned that another Rov is in critical condition. Hagaon HaRav Aryeh Zev Ginzberg, has been placed on a respirator and needs Tefillos. Rav Ginzburg is the Rov of the Chofetz Chaim Torah Center of Cedarhurst and the founding rav of Ohr Moshe Torah Institute in Hillcrest, Queens. He has a published several sifrei halachah, and a frequent contributor to many magazines and newspapers on topics of Hashkafah. He has written articles for YWN as well.

His name is Aryeh Zev ben Aidel.

Additionally, one of the first Paramedics of Williamsburg (W-54), Zundal Binik, is in critical condition from CIOVID-19. He has literally saved thousands of lives in the past 30 years.

His name is Yosef Zundal ben Serel.

Additionally, please see the YWN Tehillim list for people suffering from COVID-19 that are in serious condition. Sadly, the list is rapidly growing – nearly 200 in serious condition. Please continue to Daven for them. The list can be accessed here.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







